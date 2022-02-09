An Independence man was indicted Wednesday in Livingston Parish on eight different counts stemming from a child sex investigation, court records show.
A grand jury charged John Mack, 75, with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
He was arrested last October and booked into the Livingston Parish jail on first-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux has recused himself from the case due to the "politically sensitive nature of the case," referencing claims from the Baton Rouge NAACP and others that justice could be compromised because of people in the Mack family who hold political positions: state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother Livingston Parish councilmember Shane Mack, both nephews of John Mack who described a very distant relationship with their uncle.