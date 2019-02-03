Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- India Banks, 32, 189 Ocean Drive Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, license plate required, not in possession of driver's license.
- Eric Bateaste, 36, 870 Meadow Glenn Avenue, Zachary, third-offense DWI, licence plate switched, driver's license required, insurance required.
- Ronald Belona, 33, 11870 Newsom Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Kathy Bentley, 57, 1408 Landsdown Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Phil Biggs, 53, 249 Lena Drive, Houston, Texas, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage.
- Aaron Pounds, 23, 3330 Roppolo Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, litter thrown from vehicle, marijuana possession.
- Brittany Ricks, 31, 3820 Nelson Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Sherrie Johnson, 48, 238 South Northgate Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to yield.