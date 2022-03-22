Two men stole more than $4,000 worth of jewelry and clothing out of a Perkins Road storage unit in what the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office called the latest in a string of similar burglaries in recent months.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, deputies were dispatched on March 11 to a unit at Appletree Storage, where they reviewed security footage that showed two men pulling up to the building in a dark SUV and cutting the lock off the victim's unit.
The men then proceeded to steal an estimated $4,200 worth of clothing and jewelry, officials say.
Hicks said authorities suspect the pair is behind at least five other storage unit burglaries that took place throughout the parish between Jan. 17 and March 6.
The department is asking for the public's help identifying the men.
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call EBRSO at (225) 388-5064 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.