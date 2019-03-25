A 23-year-old man died hours after he was found shot early Monday morning in an apartment parking lot in Baton Rouge, in what police believe was a possible armed robbery.

Alex Lemus died Monday after he was found in the 1600 block of Walker Court, at an apartment complex a few blocks north of Florida Boulevard and just east of North Sherwood Forest Drive, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Lemus was found about 6:50 a.m. Monda and was transported to a hospital for his gunshot wounds, Coppola said. Lemus died soon after.

While Coppola said detectives believe a robbery could be a possible motive in the killing, he said there are no known suspects at the time.

Coppola asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.