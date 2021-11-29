The search for an inmate who escaped from a Jackson prison on Thanksgiving ended Monday afternoon when officers found him with his girlfriend in Bossier City, prison officials said.
Acting on a tip, officers arrested 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis at 2:15 p.m. at Home Hood Apartments on simple escape charges, a statement from the prison system said.
Cheevis broke out of the Dixon Correctional Institute early Thursday morning and became the focus of an intensive manhunt throughout greater Baton Rouge that expanded to surrounding states Saturday, according to prison officials.
Officers booked Cheevis into the Bossier City jail and will bring him back to Dixon Correctional Institute. They say the investigation is ongoing.
He is serving 15 years for aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.