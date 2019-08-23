Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have concluded the man who was shot to death and found decomposing inside his Scotlandville home earlier this month died at the hands of his girlfriend's teenage son.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Friday morning that police arrested the juvenile just days after the body of Michael "Mikey" Allen, 36, was discovered. McKneely identified the suspect, 16, as the son of Allen's girlfriend.

Investigators determined Allen was killed during a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, but McKneely declined to elaborate on the nature of the argument.

The suspect's name isn't being released because he's a juvenile.

McKneely said the teenager shot into Allen's house from the outside. Bullet holes were visible in the shattered front window of the home on Townsley Street, a residential neighborhood off Scenic Highway that's just a short distance from Southern University's campus.

An autopsy revealed Allen died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner's office declined to release information about how much time passed between when Allen was killed and when his body was discovered. But police said the victim had not been heard from in several days. His relatives said they arrived at Allen's home shortly after his body had been removed and found blood and maggots throughout the house, which was filled with an overwhelming stench.

His neighbor called police after realizing she hadn't seen Allen outside walking his dog recently and then noticed a foul smell emanating from his house, his family said.

The juvenile was arrested Aug. 15 on the following counts: first-degree murder, assault by drive by and juvenile in possession of handgun. McKneely didn't elaborate on the evidence that led detectives to identify the suspect and make an arrest.

