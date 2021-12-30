An ill-fated romance that officials say led to a jailbreak and multi-parish manhunt involving a pack of bloodhounds and a chase through the woods ended with an inmate’s recapture and his girlfriend’s arrest.
It was the day after Christmas, authorities say, when 38-year-old Clarence Gaten Jr. broke out of Tangipahoa Parish jail, met up with his girlfriend in Amite and hitched a ride to her home a few-dozen miles east in Washington Parish.
Following up on a tip, deputies descended on the girlfriend’s house off La. 16, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, but found no trace of Gaten inside or in a shed on the property. After spotting a trail leading through a nearby tree line, deputies say they ventured into the woods, where they spotted a man who looked like he was sleeping on the ground.
When deputies approached, they say the man took off running.
As on of the deputies closed in on him, officials say the man struck him in the face with a limb before disappearing deeper into the woods.
Backup arrived from Washington and Tangipahoa parishes and set up a perimeter, officials say. Then came the bloodhounds from Rayburn Correctional Center, a men’s prison by the unincorporated Washington Parish community of Angie.
The tracking dogs led officers to the escapee, who was quickly taken back into custody.
Gaten, who told police he hails from Ponchatoula, was booked into Washington Parish jail on counts of being a fugitive, aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and resisting an officer by flight on foot.
Officials say Gaten will stay in Washington Parish to face local charges before transferring back to Tangipahoa. Though his bond was set to $10,000, authorities say he’s ineligible for release because of a hold placed on him.
Gaten’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Kristina Marie Smith, was booked in Washington Parish jail on interfering with a law enforcement investigation and being a fugitive issuing worthless checks. Her bond was set to $2,250, officials say. And on Monday, she was transferred to Tangipahoa Parish jail.
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal cast the couple’s doomed getaway as a cautionary tale.
“This jailhouse romance didn’t work well for either party,” he said. “I don’t understand why anyone would become romantically involved with a prisoner, knowing there can be no satisfactory future in such a relationship.”