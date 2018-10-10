GONZALES — Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office investigators arrested Wednesday the property manager of a commercial building on allegations he set the structure on fire because he was "having a bad day."
Rodney Dunn, 59, of Gonzales was booked into Ascension Parish Prison Wednesday with one count of aggravated arson, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday.
State Fire Marshal investigators were asked Tuesday night to investigate the start of the fire inside the two-story building in the 100 block of East Railroad Avenue in Gonzales, the state office said in a statement.
The fire started about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Gonzales firefighters called the Fire Marshal's Office about 10:15 p.m. to investigate.
Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the state office, said Wednesday fire damage was minimal, limited to the immediate interior area next to an exit door.
The building has multiple businesses, however, and had at least eight people inside of them at the time of the fire, the state office said.
Fire investigators found surveillance video showing that Dunn started the fire. Played the video, Dunn admitted to starting the fire because, he told investigators, he was "having a bad day," the state office said.
Dunn remained in the parish jail Wednesday. His bail amount was not immediately available from online jail records.