A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers were called to a report of a crash on I-12 east of Highway 63 shortly after 3 a.m., according to a press release.
Benjamin Martel, 44, of Ponchatoula, was walking in the left westbound lane of the interstate when he was struck by a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer heading in the same direction.
Martel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, troopers said.
Toxicology samples were taken from both Martel and the truck driver as a part of the ongoing investigation.