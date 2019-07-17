Moments after former LSU student and fraternity member Matthew Naquin was found guilty in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver, members of Gruver's family and the prosecution team spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.

Naquin was found guilty of negligent homicide Wednesday. Pending any possible appeals, sentencing could range in probation to up to five years in prison under that conviction.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 16.

"It won't bring Max back... it's not something we're ever going to be happy about but at the same time it's justice for our son and for the man who caused his death," Max's mother Rae Ann Gruver said.

Max Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, had been at LSU a month when he died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities have described as a hazing ritual — dubbed "Bible study" — at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor the night of Sept. 13, 2017, if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet.

He died the following morning. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

"We want this to send a message to the country that hazing should not exist," Stephen Gruver, Max's father, said outside the courtroom. "It's dangerous and we have to all work together to bring an end to hazing."

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from the LSU campus until at least 2033 as a result of the investigation into the events leading to Gruver's death.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Rank, Texas, was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone, but he is not currently standing trial on that charge

