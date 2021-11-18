BR.brpdstock.adv HS 002.JPG

Baton Rouge Police stock photo, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Baton Rouge Police have arrested an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old who they say fatally shot another teenager in the Tigerland area ealier this month, according to a news release.

Corlin Reese, 18, was booked Wednesday in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of first degree murder. The 17-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center; police are not identifying him because he is not an adult.

Teen dies after Tigerland double shooting, latest problem for Tiger Plaza complex

On Nov. 7, Beyond Wright, 17, was shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. at 4445 Alvin Dark Ave. A second person was wounded, but survived. 

The apartment complex where Wright was killed — and Tigerland in general — has seen numerous complaints of violence in recent years, District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said.

Police did not release a motive or other information about the arrests. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments