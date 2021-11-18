Baton Rouge Police have arrested an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old who they say fatally shot another teenager in the Tigerland area ealier this month, according to a news release.
Corlin Reese, 18, was booked Wednesday in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of first degree murder. The 17-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center; police are not identifying him because he is not an adult.
On Nov. 7, Beyond Wright, 17, was shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. at 4445 Alvin Dark Ave. A second person was wounded, but survived.
The apartment complex where Wright was killed — and Tigerland in general — has seen numerous complaints of violence in recent years, District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said.
Police did not release a motive or other information about the arrests.