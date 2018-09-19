An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel escaped the prison Wednesday morning, but was captured within 20 minutes, said Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick.
Jose Castro, 56, convicted of armed robbery, broke out of an exercise pen at the prison, scaled a fence and then escaped through a gate that had opened for an entering vehicle, Pastorick said.
Corrections officers fired several shots at Castro as he ran from the prison gates, but none hit him, Pastorick said. The prison's chase team, including dogs, then pursued Castro and tracked him down within 16 minutes of his escape, Pastorick said.
Castro is serving a 33-year sentence from Jefferson Parish for armed robbery, as well as aggravated escape from Washington Parish. He was additionally booked in Iberville Parish with simple escape Wednesday.