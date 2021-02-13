One man is dead in what officials believe to be a domestic incident on Saturday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to a shooting around 8:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of Poinsettia Drive near Silverleaf Avenue, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when available, she said.
Two other people also died on Saturday morning in a reported murder-suicide in Baker, increasing the homicide count following the city's deadliest year on record.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.