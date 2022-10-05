Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office.
Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
Davis was shot to death at an apartment on Second Avenue on June 15 after an armed robbery escalated into murder.
Shreve Ramsey and McGowan were also indicted on possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Another woman, 55-year-old Anna Peters, was indicted for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, failure to seek assistance resulting in death and accessary after the fact.