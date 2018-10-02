A man who was initially accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge Police officer in early August but evidence later only showed that the cop fired at him, was released from jail early Tuesday after serving time for prior misdemeanors.

Raheem Howard, 21, stepped out of Parish Prison in the first minutes of Tuesday, after spending almost two months behind bars — more than half of which he was booked under attempted murder of a police officer, a crime that can carry a sentence of decades in prison.

"I’m just blessed to have this support team and the community that came forward," Howard said, smiling and surrounded by his mother, brother and attorneys. "Happy to be home with my family."

Since his implication in the crime, Howard was adamant that he never fired at the officer or had a gun, even pleading with media upon his arrest to look at body camera footage to corroborate his innocence. Baton Rouge Police officials later explained there was no video footage of the shooting because the officer's body camera was turned off, a policy violation.

Officer Yuseff Hamadeh fired his weapon at Howard during a chase that followed an Aug. 7 traffic stop in the Northdale neighborhood, but the officer said he shot in response to Howard first firing at him. Witnesses reported hearing only one shot.

Baton Rouge Police officials later released the limited video and audio footage they had of the officer-involved shooting — audio from the officer's vehicle's rear camera and a neighbor's surveillance video that only showed the initial traffic stop — which supported that only one gunshot was fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

Howard said he ran from the officer because the officer had yelled that he would kill him.

"I ran for my life," Howard said. "He said, 'I'm going to kill you, I'm going to f---ing kill you.'"

About three weeks after the shooting, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he would not pursue the case against Howard, saying there was not sufficient evidence in the case. Hamadeh was initially placed on paid administrative leave, but later returned to desk duty, officials said.

Hamadeh was also the officer who fatally shot another man in June 2017 after a traffic stop. When Jordan Frazier exited the car and turned a pointed a weapon at officers, Hamadeh shot at him, police have said.

"Right now my main concern is to fight for justice," Howard said. "Not just for me, but for the one who got killed by the police (officer), for the guy Jordan Frazier. I just want justice. ... I don’t feel safe.”

And while the Howard family embraced in the dark hours of Tuesday morning, they also were cognizant of their work ahead.

"What I'm hoping to see move forward with this case is that the officer be arrested because he absolutely tried to kill Raheem," said his mother, Tenesia Howard. "It’s not fair he’s sitting there earning a paycheck and he’s not being charged.”

After Howard's early August arrest in the officer-involved shooting, his probation was revoked in two separate cases, in which he had pleaded guilty to flight from an officer and simple assault. He was also booked on a bench warrant and contempt-of-court for separate cases in family court, and another bench warrant from another unrelated incident that Howard was convicted of flight from an officer.