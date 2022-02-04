Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred after a driver ran his vehicle off the road and hit an unoccupied car parked in a driveway around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The crash took place on LA Hwy 445 near LA Hwy 40 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police reported.
As 30-year-old Hammond resident Julian Rousseau was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 445, he veered off the road, over an embankment and into a driveway where he hit an unoccupied truck, police said.
Police reported that Rousseau was wearing a seatbelt but still suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear why Rousseau's vehicle initially travelled off the road. A toxicology sample was obtained and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.