The Baton Rouge Police Department lost one of the original equine members of its mounted patrol division as the agency announced Monday a horse named "What About Bob" had died from natural causes.

She had been retired for about a year before her death, which came just months after the department lost another of its veteran horses: "Tank" who died unexpectedly from a rare form of equine cancer in July.

"Bob" was 25, which is old for a horse her size, and had served as a police horse for 22 years, the department said in a Facebook post announcing her death. She was a bay percheron-thoroughbred cross bred and trained at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce today we lost one of the original mounted patrol horses," the post read. "Her service and dedication is appreciated and will be greatly missed."

Bob's health had been declining in recent months due to kidney failure, and veterinarians had been closely monitoring her condition, said Sgt. Paul Patterson who oversees the division. He said she was comfortable and happy until the end, living out her final months in retirement at the local barn where the department keeps its horses.

Bob was one of four horses the department purchased in 2006 when the mounted patrol division was relaunched after being disbanded almost 20 years earlier.

Patterson said she was "all business" and took her job seriously, helping with crowd control and participating in community events aimed at building public trust. Advocate photos show her sporting costumes for some events over the years, including antlers and tinsel for Christmas and a painted on skeleton for Halloween.

She was partnered with Sgt. Israel Chatman, who has been working with another horse named "King" since her retirement.

The division welcomed its newest equine member earlier this summer and is hoping to add another horse sometime in the coming months.

