Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Taylor Barks, 22, 41118 Cannon Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI.
- Bob Brown, 49, 10918 Keese Drive, Houston, Texas, second-offense DWI.
- Wanda Cleveland, 59, 4821 Parkoaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Nathaniel Eddy, 29, 1896 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Ferra, 34, 3135 Westwood Drive, Titusville, Florida, first-offense DIW.
- Joshua Fleniken, 36, 9670 Judi Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, and hit and run.
- Miranda Hanners, 36, 15704 Malvern Hill Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Juan Hernandez, 32, 517 S. Mandy Ave., Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and license plate required.
- Stacey Wilson, 47, 3099 Joyce Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and following too close.