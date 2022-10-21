Stage set up outside the entrance of a fraternity house just off the Southern University campus, after a shooting at an apparent party at the house left nine injured early Friday morning, Oct. 21, 2022. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus. The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were injured and seven of them were brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.