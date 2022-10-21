Baton Rouge police say they have made an arrest in a shooting that marred Southern University's homecoming festivities.
Nine people were wounded at a fraternity house party just off-campus early Friday. Baton Rouge police scheduled a news conference for 9 p.m. to announce an arrest. The news conference comes just 18 hours after the shooting at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just yards from the front gate of Southern University.
Police were called to the house about 1:50 a.m. Friday. Video shot earlier in the evening showed a tightly packed crowd dancing and singing to celebrate the annual gathering of alumni on the historic campus. Witnesses said the crowd dispersed when the shots were fired, with one student saying he was awakened when his roommate and others stumbled into the room.
“It was him and, like, four other people and it was real loud, and they were just yelling: ‘Dude, you OK? I’m bleeding! I’m bleeding!’ ” agricultural student Christian Jacobs said.
He used the term "utter mayhem" to describe what it sounded like.
Later in the day, Southern University police said officers would beef up security at remaining homecoming events. A fundraising gala was set for Friday night at a Baton Rouge hotel and the annual homecoming football game, this time against Virginia-Lynchburg, is set for Saturday.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome used the shootings to call on the community to address gun violence, including underlying causes.
“Our people deserve peace,” she said.