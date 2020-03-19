One of two suspects in a homicide earlier this month was shot and killed the following day in the same Baton Rouge neighborhood. The second suspect was arrested this week, according to police reports.

Baton Rouge police haven't said whether detectives believe the two killings are connected.

The first shooting occurred March 4 when Keandre Wolf, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshots inside a house on Pear Street in Old South Baton Rouge. His friend was also injured from gunfire but survived.

On Wednesday, David Franklin III, 26, was booked into jail. Detectives wrote in his arrest report that a gun found in Franklin's home matched ballistic evidence collected from the scene.

Text messages from his phone also suggested he was driving his girlfriend's car and accompanied by his friend the night of the double shooting, according to the arrest report. The friend was Ahmed Muhammad, who was shot to death the next night.

Muhammad, 25, died following a shooting March 5 in a vacant lot in the 400 block of West Johnson Street — about a mile from where Wolf was killed.

The gun used to shoot Wolf had been in Franklin's possession for some time, police said. He had been arrested with it last year, but then the weapon was "released to his girlfriend at a later date," detectives wrote in the report.

When police searched Franklin's house, they found the same gun in one of his boots by the bed. Police said they also found cocaine.

Franklin was booked into jail Wednesday on the following counts: first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and felon in possession. Police said a Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest.

Detectives have not yet identified any suspects in Muhammad's death, saying there's no hard evidence that his death is connected to Wolf's. Police also haven't said whether they believe the two recent homicides are gang related.

Both have occurred during an ongoing spike in deadly gun violence across Baton Rouge that hasn't subsided in recent weeks. Four people were killed in just two days last week.