A Baton Rouge grandmother whose grandson killed her during a violent rampage Sunday morning was found with multiple stab wounds, severe bruising to her face and a plastic strap around her neck, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

After fatally injuring his grandmother and stabbing his mom, Aaron Morgan, 28, fled the scene armed with a gun and led police on a chase across south Baton Rouge, shooting three people along the way. He was taken into custody near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard after deputies shot him twice and had him taken to the hospital for treatment.

Morgan remains hospitalized, but the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office released his arrest report Tuesday evening, saying he had been "remotely booked" into jail. He faces one count of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of carjacking, five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, three counts of aggravated damage to property, theft of a firearm and attempted aggravated burglary.

The arrest warrant reveals some new details about the rampage, which left the grandmother dead and four other people seriously injured.

After attacking his grandmother, Morgan encountered his mother, who had driven to the house after her own mom called to say Morgan was acting strange, the warrant says. Morgan then stabbed his mother and left in her car.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+3 Sunday shooting rampage put them inches from death. But this 'blessed' mom and daughter survived After a big family celebration Saturday night, Debbie and Rachel Tullos had an important errand to run Sunday morning: getting a negative COVI…

He proceeded to a strip mall parking lot on Highland Road, where he shot three people while trying to steal their cars, then found an SUV that someone left unlocked and running. All three gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Morgan fled again to the CVS on Jefferson Highway. There, he ditched the SUV and shot at a "concerned citizen" who pulled in behind him and "contacted law enforcement accurate location information" as the situation unfolded, the warrant says. That person received only minor injuries from shattered glass when a bullet struck the front passenger window, deputies said.

Morgan then tried to break into a nearby apartment before he pointed his gun at deputies and was taken into custody with gunshot wounds.