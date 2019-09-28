A woman is dead in what is believed to be a domestic shooting Saturday night in Livingston Parish, Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 19000 block of McLin Road.
Ard said evidence in the case points to the woman dying in an act of domestic violence and one suspect is in custody. Multiple rounds were fired at the crime scene and detectives are working to process other pieces of evidence collected.
The woman's identity has not been revealed as the LPSO works to alert family members connected to the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 225-686-2241 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.