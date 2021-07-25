A 65-year-old has died from burns and smoke inhalation in a fire that was intentionally set at his house on Cable Street Friday, Baton Rouge police said.
Lionel Meyers was found lying near the front of door of the house when firefighters arrived around 2:20 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. He was breathing but unresponsive.
Meyers was brought to the hospital, but succumbed to his wounds Sunday.
His death is under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-141.