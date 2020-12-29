A Baton Rouge man was arrested on rape, molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles counts after three victims came forward alleging sexual abuse over the course of seven years, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Three victims accused Thomas Ford, 38, of sexual abuse, according to booking documents. Two of the victims came forward after learning of the first victim’s allegations. Police say the abuse was perpetrated between 2013 and 2020.
The third victim’s abuse took place outside of BRPD jurisdiction, so the information was passed on to the appropriate law enforcement agency, documents say.
The ages and genders of the victims was not available, and details of the incidents that led to Ford's arrest have been redacted in official records.
Ford was booked on one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.