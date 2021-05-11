After a well-known local Elvis impersonator was shot to death at his Denham Springs house over the weekend, detectives believe his stepson pulled the trigger before fleeing to New Orleans.

Jason Baglio died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and a witness identified the suspected shooter and an accomplice soon thereafter, officials said.

That witness account allowed authorities to quickly start their search, which led to two arrests. The motive is not yet known.

Trace Pigott, 28, remains jailed in Orleans Parish, where he was booked on second-degree murder several hours after the shooting. His father, Tommy Ray Pigott, was also arrested in New Orleans and booked on principal to second-degree murder. Officials said the elder Pigott was present for the deadly shooting and then fled the scene with his son.

+4 Well-known Elvis impersonator killed in Denham Springs shooting; suspect arrested A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Denham Springs early Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Details about the circumstances of the homicide remain scarce, though rumors are spreading rampantly on social media while detectives continue their investigation. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, which is handling the case, has not released any information about a potential motive.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The agency will be able to provide more details after detectives can interview the suspects, spokeswoman Lori Steele said Tuesday. Tommy Ray Pigott was extradited back to Livingston early Tuesday, but officials were unsure when Trace Pigott would leave the Orleans Parish jail.

Steele confirmed that Trace Pigott is Baglio's stepson. Hundreds of people have posted on social media in the days since the shooting, expressing condolences to the Baglio family and speculating about what could have caused the violence.

Second suspect in Denham Springs shooting death of Elvis impersonator arrested in New Orleans The father of the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Elvis Presley impersonator has been arrested in New Orleans, the Livingston Parish Sheri…

Baglio left behind two daughters and a host of other relatives. He also left behind a loyal fan base after his long career as an Elvis impersonator, performing both locally and in other states under the stage name Jayson Alfano.

He was a familiar face on the Elvis circuit, wrapping up his last performance just hours before his death. Baglio had posted Friday morning on his Elvis tribute Facebook account informing fans about his upcoming show that evening in Smithdale, Mississippi. He was pronounced dead less than 24 hours later.

In addition to his Elvis tribute work, Baglio had recently become head chef for the Livingston Council on Aging, which opened a new kitchen at its Denham Springs Center. He grew up in Independence and lived there for many years.