A man was arrested Tuesday in a Sept. 22 killing in Baton Rouge not long after his release from prison for his role in a New Orleans mass shooting three years earlier.

Baton Rouge police said Wilfred Celestine, 22, was arrested Tuesday in the New Orleans area on second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jaquincy Ross, who was found with gunshot injuries around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Swan Avenue in Baton Rouge, just yards from his family's apartment.

The killing of Ross was the third in Baton Rouge that day, marking the deadliest day of the year for the city. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force "had a vital role in this arrest."

Celestine, of 2240 St. Croix Ave., was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Celestine was previously convicted in the 2015 mass shooting in New Orleans' Bunny Friend Park, pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless discharge of a firearm during a gathering at the park. He was sentenced in early 2017 to eight years in prison, with credit for time served, according to court records.

The shooting spree sent hundreds of party-goers scrambling from the crowded park in the Upper 9th Ward. 17 people were wounded in the shooting and several people were later arrested.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday night when Celestine was released from the corrections department's custody.

