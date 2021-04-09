Two women were injured in a stabbing Friday morning near Louisiana State University's campus, according to Baton Rouge police.
The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of Nicholson Drive, according to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials believe the stabbings happened during an armed robbery.
The two women were taken to the hospital. One is in serious condition and the other is in stable condition, EMS officials said.
No other information is currently available.