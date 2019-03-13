A Mississippi man died Wednesday morning after he lost control of his car and struck a metal guard rail on South Interstate-110, Baton Rouge police said.
Bradley Woodson, 47, of 288 Harpole Road in Maben, Mississippi, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on the interstate at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, when he lost control of the vehicle, striking the rail, and was thrown from the vehicle, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said in a statement.
A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, Mckneely said. The crash continues under investigation, he said.