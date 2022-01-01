Baton Rouge police say they responded to “at least two New Year’s Eve shootings that left three hospitalized but expected to recover.
The first shooting took place minutes after 7 p.m. by a traffic light in the 7700 block of Greenwell Springs Road, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.
A man shooting from his car struck at least two other vehicles, wounding two people close to the southeastern offramp from U.S. 190 and a furniture store.
A second shooting took place about six miles north and a couple hours later, close to 9:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Plank Road, an intersection where Hooper Road becomes Harding Boulevard.
In that case, McKneely said some men on 4-wheelers began shooting at a car and struck one of the people inside.
BRPD said injuries for all three victims were deemed survivable.
The suspects in both shootings remain at large, McKneely said, adding that police "are working on leads."