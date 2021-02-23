Six people have been arrested in connection with a January shooting in Livingston Parish that left one man dead and a woman wounded, according to a news release from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Colton Boudreaux, a 21-year-old from Holden, Davalynn Rose, a 19-year-old from Holden, Jaheim Miller, an 18-year-old from Gonzales, Gregory Magee, a 19-year-old from Gonzales and Ashtin Ursin, a 19-year-old from Gonzales, were all arrested on various charges in connection with the shooting, according to the release.
Jeremiah Preston, a 19-year-old from Gonzales, was briefly at large Tuesday for accessory to attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and aggravated second-degree battery. Preston was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, an LSPO spokesperson said.
LPSO described the incident as a drug deal gone wrong.
Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 21, Livingston Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 35000 block of Hwy 1036 north of Holden. There, Javin Augillard, 19, was found fatally shot and a woman was injured with a gunshot in her arm, according to the release.
LPSO later learned of five people who traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston Parish in order to "participate in a drug transaction." An altercation occurred at the Holden location and both parties exchanged gunfire, the release said.
The gunfire resulted in Augillard's death and the injury to the woman who was inside the residence at the time, according to the release.
Boudreaux was charged with second-degree murder, as well as drug charges, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm. Miller was charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder, and Magee was charged with attempted second-degree murder. Both men were also charged aggravated second-degree battery, criminal conspiracy and illegal drug possession. Rose was charged with illegal drug and firearms possession and obstruction of justice.
All four are being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to the release.
Ursin was charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and aggravated second-degree battery. He has since made a $75,000 bond and was released, according to an LPSO spokesperson.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, Sheriff Jason Ard said in the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).