A 33-year-year-old man was shot to death outside an apartment complex on Gayosa Street early Thursday, Baton Rouge police say.

Justin Henry was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at 1840 Gayosa St. — between 18th and 19th streets, a couple blocks north of Magnolia Cemetery — where he succumbed to his injuries, according to BRPD

Police say the shooting took place around 4:50 a.m. and was likely motivated by a robbery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The Thanksgiving morning shooting marks the third homicide in as many days in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday night, police say a 16-year-old fatally shot a 29-year-old man, identified as Kendrick Gibson, and wounded another after a fight around Chippewa and Linwood streets.

On Wednesday morning, in an apparently unrelated incident, police say they found the body of a shooting victim — whose name has yet to be released by authorities — on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North 24th Street.