Crime file photo

Stock image via ThinkStock

A woman was arrested for a shooting at a Wal Mart parking lot Saturday night, WBRZ reports. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ they arrested Khalecia Vinning for shooting and injuring a woman at the Wal Mart on Burbank Drive around 10 p.m. 

Officials said they believe the incident was a result of a months-long altercation between Vinning and the woman who was shot. 

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. 

Vinning has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. 

View comments