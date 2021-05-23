A woman was arrested for a shooting at a Wal Mart parking lot Saturday night, WBRZ reports.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ they arrested Khalecia Vinning for shooting and injuring a woman at the Wal Mart on Burbank Drive around 10 p.m.

Officials said they believe the incident was a result of a months-long altercation between Vinning and the woman who was shot.

Bullet shatters window of Baton Rouge police vehicle patrolling off North Sherwood Forest A Baton Rouge police officer was patrolling around an apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest Drive late Friday morning when someone shot …

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Vinning has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.