A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was found shot to death in his own front yard late Monday night, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says Christopher Robinson was found in the front yard of his home located in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene, police say.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement officials at (225) 389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.