Baton Rouge Fire Department officials have determined arson as the cause of a fire Friday that destroyed a vacant home on 10th Street.
Firefighters were called at 3:36 p.m. to the single-family dwelling at 613 S. 10th St. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the windows, according to the Fire Department.
Seven units responded and firefighters had the blaze under control within 14 minutes.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators at (225) 354-1419 or Crimestoppers.