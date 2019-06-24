One rider and two horses have died after a crash Saturday in Port Allen involving a pickup truck and two men on horseback who were riding in the road.

State Police said Temell Dunn, 33, succumbed to his injuries the following day. The second rider was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Impairment is suspected on the part of both riders and toxicology results are pending, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on Section Road near Rougon Road in West Baton Rouge Parish.

It's unclear whether the surviving rider, Jonathan Stewart, 34, could face legal penalties later on.

Dunn and Stewart were riding westbound on Section Road — in the lane of travel — when a pickup truck traveling in the same direction hit them, according to State Police. The horses were killed in the crash and the two riders were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver involved in the crash was not injured. State Police said he was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

Scrantz said there's no state law that forbids riding while intoxicated and the state's DUI law doesn't apply to those on horsback.

However, Louisiana residents have been accused of other related infractions like public intoxication under similar circumstances in the past, media reports show.

A Denham Springs man was issued a misdemeanor summons for public intoxication in 2015 after Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies found him riding his horse home from a bar early one morning. The man had ditched his truck and trailer in the bar's parking lot, telling the bartender he would pick it up the next day. He then saddled up his horse and headed for home.

The rider, Jake Williams, told WBRZ-TV that he figured his horse, Sugar, knew the way home and would take care of him.

A state appeals court ruled in 1984 that someone can't be charged with DUI for drunken riding. The court ruled that the law applies to inanimate objects.

"A horse, on the other hand, is an animate object whose actions may not always be predicted with certainty," the judge wrote. "A horse is ridden but not always controlled; it is not operated or driven."