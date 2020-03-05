Recently released data from the federal Centers for Disease Control give a glimpse into deaths involving guns in Louisiana. The data in question covers all known gun deaths in the year 2018, the latest year for which numbers were available. Here are some of the big takeaways and answers to common questions:
How many people died in gun-related deaths?
991. That's 21.27 deaths per 100,000 residents.
How does that stack up against other states?
Louisiana had the fifth-highest gun death rate in the country. That's lower than Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Missouri. The year before, Louisiana ranked fourth; in some previous years, it was number one or number two.
Do guns kill more people in Louisiana than the national average?
Yes, by a wide margin. The U.S. gun death rate was 12.15 deaths per 100,000 people; Louisiana's rate was 21.27.
Are gun deaths going up or down?
The number is slowly trending upward, though it fluctuates from year to year. There were 822 deaths in 2008 and 991 in 2018.
The rate of deaths per 100,000 residents is also going up, from 18.5 in 2008 to 21.27 in 2018.
How are people dying?
Roughly half of the deaths in Louisiana were homicides, and roughly half were suicides. Only 12 of the 991 deaths were unintentional, and an even smaller number were undetermined.
Who is most likely to be killed?
Young men. Of the 991 deaths, 841 were men and only 150 were women. People between the ages of 20 and 24 have the most deaths (146).