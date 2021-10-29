Baton Rouge Police said Friday that a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting a day earlier at a home off North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Detectives identified the victim as Jamonte Davis, of West Catalpa Street, who was dead at the scene. The shooting occurred around 10:34 a.m.
Police said they had no additional details to release. Shortly after responding to the shooting, investigators appeared to be focused on a black sedan in a driveway.
Alecia Awol, who lives nearby, said she heard "a lot" of gunshots. “I can’t believe this is happening here,” she said.