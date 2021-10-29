BR.catalpashooting.102921

Police say one person was fatally shot late Thursday morning in the 1800 block of West Catalpa Street, near North Sherwood Forest Drive. 

 Elyse Carmosino

Baton Rouge Police said Friday that a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting a day earlier at a home off North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Detectives identified the victim as Jamonte Davis, of West Catalpa Street, who was dead at the scene. The shooting occurred around 10:34 a.m.

Police said they had no additional details to release. Shortly after responding to the shooting, investigators appeared to be focused on a black sedan in a driveway. 

Man dead in shooting off North Sherwood Drive late Thursday morning, Baton Rouge police say

Alecia Awol, who lives nearby, said she heard "a lot" of gunshots. “I can’t believe this is happening here,” she said.

