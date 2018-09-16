A former cast member of the History Channel reality show "Swamp People" died in a car crash in Iberville Parish early Saturday morning, according to his family on social media and the Louisiana State Police.

Randy Edwards, 35, of Donaldsonville, died after crashing his car into a utility pole around 3 a.m. on LA 75 south of LA 66, LSP said. Impairment is suspected.

Edwards was featured on the first six seasons of Swamp People with his father, Junior, and his mother, Theresa.

Edwards' family confirmed he was the man involved in the crash in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon on Junior and Willie Edwards' fan page, written by a family friend.

"It is in deep sadness that I make this post. Junior and Theresa's son, Willie's brother, Randy passed away in a vehicle accident early this morning. Randy was 35," the post said. "Please keep the Edwards family in your prayers and please respect their privacy at this time."