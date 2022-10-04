LSU stock

An employee of the LSU Foundation has been fired from his post after he was arrested this week on counts of child pornography, impersonation and animal abuse, university officials said. 

In a statement, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said Chase Kojis, the organization's facilities coordinator, was arrested off-campus by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning. 

Due to the "egregiously unacceptable nature" of the charges, Kojis was "immediately terminated" following his arrest, Ballard said. 

This is a developing story. 

