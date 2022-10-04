An employee of the LSU Foundation has been fired from his post after he was arrested this week on counts of child pornography, impersonation and animal abuse, university officials said.
In a statement, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said Chase Kojis, the organization's facilities coordinator, was arrested off-campus by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning.
Due to the "egregiously unacceptable nature" of the charges, Kojis was "immediately terminated" following his arrest, Ballard said.
This is a developing story.