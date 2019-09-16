The man shot Saturday by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who responded to a disturbance at a home off Jefferson Highway, was a homicide victim who died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and upper extremities, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Monday.

Melvin Watkins, 54, was shot Saturday by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who had responded to a call about a disturbance in the 16000 block of Highland Club Avenue, at a home where a birthday party for a 95-year-old woman was being held.

Neighbors told The Advocate that a fight had broken out at the party after an uninvited person arrived and someone had called the police to remove the person.

It was not clear Saturday if that person was Watkins.

The deputy who shot Watkins has not been identified by the Sheriff's Office, which said that the officer has been put on paid administrative leave.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

Shane Evans, chief of investigations for the Coroner's Office, said Monday that toxicology testing would also be part of the autopsy.

