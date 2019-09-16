BR.officershooting.091519.jpg
Buy Now

Law enforcement surroung a residence in the Highland Club community Saturday September 14, 2019 where there was a report of an officer involved shooting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY JACQUELINE DEROBERTIS

The man shot Saturday by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who responded to a disturbance at a home off Jefferson Highway, was a homicide victim who died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and upper extremities, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Monday.

Melvin Watkins, 54, was shot Saturday by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who had responded to a call about a disturbance in the 16000 block of Highland Club Avenue, at a home where a birthday party for a 95-year-old woman was being held. 

Neighbors told The Advocate that a fight had broken out at the party after an uninvited person arrived and someone had called the police to remove the person.

It was not clear Saturday if that person was Watkins.

The deputy who shot Watkins has not been identified by the Sheriff's Office, which said that the officer has been put on paid administrative leave. 

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting. 

Shane Evans, chief of investigations for the Coroner's Office, said Monday that toxicology testing would also be part of the autopsy. 

View comments