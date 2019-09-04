Baton Rouge Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Christy Drive on Wednesday afternoon, with a nearby school going on lockdown, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
Labelle Aire Elementary School, located nearby on Tams Drive, was placed on lockdown, a school district spokesperson said.
Spokesman Taylor Gast said that the school would be dismissed at 3:30 and she expected the lockdown would be lifted by then.
Students had already been dismissed from Belaire High, also on Tams Drive, when the shooting happened. A lockdown was put into place briefly for students at after-school activities, out of an abundance of caution, she said.
Mike Chustz, spokesman for Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, said that one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.