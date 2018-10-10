One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a dog was rescued Wednesday afternoon after flames tore through an apartment building on Lobdell Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Fire officials said the blaze was caused by a 6-year-old playing with a lighter. Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said the fire destroyed four of the 10 units inside the building, and the other six received smoke damage.
The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. at the Aspen Apartments, 2022 Lobdell Boulevard and was under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.
Monte said emergency medical services treated one person on the scene who was experiencing breathing issues. A dog was also rescued.
Monte said the child will be enrolled in the Junior Fire Setters Program to be taught fire safety. He said the Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents.