A settlement agreement once again appears unlikely in the ongoing civil case against Baton Rouge leaders filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited nationwide protests.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge cops. Among the defendants are the city of Baton Rouge and its police department in addition to Blane Salamoni, the officer who killed Sterling during a violent struggle.

The complaint was filed in 2017 and the case continues crawling toward an April 2020 trial date with no alternative resolution in sight. Attorneys for both sides recently agreed to participate in mediation, which they hoped would result in a settlement agreement, but those plans have fallen through.

East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Chandler Loupe said Wednesday that going to trial appears the most likely outcome at this point, though both sides have acknowledged that publicly rehashing the traumatic events of summer 2016 could open old wounds within the Baton Rouge community. The police shooting and subsequent heated protests preceded a fatal ambush on law enforcement just weeks later, followed by devastating floods the next month.

The council met in executive session to discuss the case during its meeting Wednesday night. The session lasted almost two hours, but Loupe said some of that time was spent waiting for the mediator to arrive.

Loupe said council members aren't in agreement about what could be an acceptable settlement amount, noting that "it's a hard case to put a value on."

The mediation, which is a nonbinding process involving a third party negotiator who meets with plaintiffs and defendants, didn't have the desired outcome. But Loupe said it was nonetheless worth exploring and resulted in some progress toward agreement among council members.

Mike Adams, a Baton Rouge attorney representing Sterling's three youngest children, disputed Loupe's characterization of the mediation process and took issue with his statements. Adams noted it was city officials who requested the mediation in the first place and said the two parties had agreed to keep the process confidential for the time being. He said he wasn't aware the city had decided not to accept the mediator's recommendation until reading Loupe's comments in The Advocate Wednesday night.

"This is something that the council requested and they're now backing away from it, calling it a failure, and they didn't have the common courtesy to tell us," Adams said. "They wanted an independent review of the case, and now they're unwilling to accept what the mediator recommended after hearing all the facts."

He also said this shows the case is "becoming more racial and more partisan than anything else" when it should be about the consequences of "bad policing."

"It's clear that to this council, the value of a black person's life is obviously worth less than a white person's. It's extremely disheartening and disappointing that we have public officials who are coming to this conclusion," Adams said. "It's a sad day in Baton Rouge that we've gotten to this point. But our remedy is to continue to fight through trial."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni in March 2018 just months after taking over department leadership and following the conclusion of criminal investigations that resulted in no charges against the officer. Salamoni appealed his termination before the local civil service board, and representatives on both sides hoped to reach a global settlement that would resolve the discipline appeal case and the civil suit together.

But officials announced over the summer they had decided to address the matters separately because a settlement in the lawsuit seemed impossible. That's when Paul announced an agreement in the discipline appeal, allowing Salamoni to resign from the department instead of being fired.

During his speech announcing the agreement, the chief also blasted past department leaders, saying they ignored multiple warning signs in Salamoni's behavior and should have never hired him in the first place. Paul apologized to the Sterling family and the public, not only for Salamoni's actions but for the department's contributions to the climate of mistrust between residents and police that reached a boiling point in the aftermath Sterling's death.

Attorneys for the Sterling family have long argued that elected officials should step up and take responsibility for what happened, even citing the police chief's comments to support their case.