Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to the April 25 killing of 25-year-old Devonta Ennis, BRPD said.

Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, BRPD said in a press release late Thursday.

Ennis was shot to death around 7:40 p.m. April 25 in the 4700 block of Prescott Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say Ennis was inside a car when the suspect filed several gunshots, which wounded and ultimately killed her.