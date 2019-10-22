A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in the Tigerland double homicide last week that left a man and woman dead of gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The man who was arrested will be booked into jail on counts related to the crime, but does not appear to be accused of pulling the trigger, according to limited information released late Tuesday by Baton Rouge police.

Tyrese Magee, 21, faces at least one count of principal to first-degree murder, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.

Magee is accused of having some involvement in the killings of Stan Riley, 37, and Amanda Authement, 34, who were found dead inside an apartment on Tigerland Avenue last Friday.

+22 Wife of Tigerland shooting victim: 'Nobody does anything to deserve that. These are human lives' Rebecca Riley had no reason to be worried Wednesday night when her husband answered the door and agreed to help their neighbor with something …

Coppola said an anonymous tip through the local Crime Stoppers program played a vital role in Magee's arrest. It appears more arrests are likely coming as Coppola also said detectives "believe others may be involved in this ongoing investigation."

The two victims lived in the same apartment complex. Stan Riley's wife, Rebecca Riley, said her husband had answered the door when Authement knocked that night, and the shooting occurred just minutes later in Authement's apartment down the hall.

Authement's family said she has battled substance abuse for years, though police have not said whether they believe the shooting was drug related.

The building where the shooting occurred is one of many apartment complexes behind the Tigerland bars popular among LSU students. Many of the older complexes have declined in recent years as students have gravitated toward newer housing options outside Tigerland.

Magee, 1808 Brightside Drive, will be booked into Parish Prison late Tuesday or early Wednesday.