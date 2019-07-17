BR.makingasplash.071819 HS 039.jpg
An employee with Roadrunner Towing works to ease an SUV out of University Lake along E. Lakeshore Drive near Ferndale Avenue, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after the driver lost control in Baton Rouge, La. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was cited Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove an SUV into the LSU lakes, partially submerging it, according to police. 

Wayles Bradley was cited with DWI and reckless operation after officers were called to the 3100 block of East Lakeshore Drive at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about the submerged vehicle, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Coppola said the 21-year-old was not booked into jail and did not appear injured by the crash. 

A tow truck later worked to pull the SUV from the lake's shore. 

