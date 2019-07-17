A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was cited Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove an SUV into the LSU lakes, partially submerging it, according to police.
Wayles Bradley was cited with DWI and reckless operation after officers were called to the 3100 block of East Lakeshore Drive at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about the submerged vehicle, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said the 21-year-old was not booked into jail and did not appear injured by the crash.
A tow truck later worked to pull the SUV from the lake's shore.