Two suspects have been arrested in a March homicide that left a man shot to death off Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area.

Joshua Roberts, 36, was found dead on March 11 in the 700 block of Central Road.

Baton Rouge police announced last month they were searching for a suspect: Keith Brown, 30, whose last known address on 79th Avenue was about a mile from where Roberts was found. Brown was arrested April 24 in Houston.

Police said then he would be extradited to Baton Rouge, where he would be booked into jail on first-degree murder.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. announced Tuesday evening a second arrest in the case, saying Chadwick Alexander, 24, was arrested Monday in West Baton Rouge.

Alexander's listed address is 805 Central Road, about a block from where Roberts was found, according to police. He faces one count each of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.

Police didn't release additional details about the circumstances surrounding Roberts' death.