A week after injured East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier moved out of the ICU, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves brought him a special message straight from the White House: 'Get well fast!'
Graves said President Donald Trump wanted to visit Tullier personally, but the logistics did not work out, so he sent a note with Graves to the wounded officer in Houston.
"It was all about just an opportunity to make sure Nick knew that no one forgot about him, that we were very supportive of him," Graves said. “It was awesome, it really was. ... When I was talking to Nick about the discussion with the president, watching the left corner of his mouth start to smile, ... it was awesome."
Tullier was shot three times in a ambush on law enforcement in July 2016, and remains in intensive rehabilitative care in Houston. In that same attack, three Baton Rouge area law enforcement officers died, and two others were injured.
Tullier spent about a month in ICU in late November and early December after his health took a bad turn, but last week he was released from the ICU. On Monday, Graves took the signed note from Trump and a picture of him, Trump and Vice President Pence to him and the Tullier family.
"The president is thoughtful of his circumstances and is continuing to pray for him, to support his recovery and really just show support for the entire team Tullier," Graves said in an interview after the visit. Graves also mentioned that the White House physician has reviewed Tullier's case, both during the Obama and Trump administrations.
“His dad at one point said, 'He hears everything,' and I believe he does," Graves said. "It’s pretty awesome just to see the progress that he’s making. ... There are a number of people who wrote off deputy Tullier, but seeing someone that is so determined to not just survive but thrive, it's really encouraging. To see the love that his family and (his fiancee) Danielle have for him, … it’s pretty incredible.”