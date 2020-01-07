An 18-year-old arrested Monday is accused of stabbing and killing a man at an apartment complex off Burbank Drive last month.
Arrest records show Moises Delcid-Solis was booked Monday on one count of second-degree murder.
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the stabbing took place on Dec. 27 at an apartment building on Jade Avenue, located off Burbank Drive.
Investigators believe a verbal altercation took place between Delcid-Solis and several other males. Detectives say Delcid-Solis returned to the apartment after the altercation and got into a fist fight with one of the men. During the fight, Delcid-Solis allegedly stabbed the victim with a bladed instrument then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Delcid-Solis was arrested on Jan. 6 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $100,000 bond.