The Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsville was shut down early Friday morning because a barge crashed into it.
Louisiana State Police reported the crash just before 3 a.m., and said the bridge was closed for emergency inspections. The Louisiana DOTD said the crash involved a "barge crane."
Images shared from under the bridge showed the structure had been bent and a piece of the girder hanging down where the bridge was struck. The boat appeared to have been wedged under the bridge, but was removed Friday morning.
Not a bright day on the Sunshine Bridge. It’s closed until further notice. It was hit last night. pic.twitter.com/dATZtNWxD0— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) October 12, 2018
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted to LA 3125 and LA 44.
All Donaldsonville school start times were delayed one hour Friday morning, the school system said.
Those schools include: Ascension Head Start; Donaldsonville Primary; Lowery Elementary; Lowery Middle; and Donaldsonville High. The delay is meant to allow extra time for staff and drivers to travel.
